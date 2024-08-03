عربي


Indiranagar To Koramangala-7 Areas For High Rental Income In Bangalore

8/3/2024 3:26:50 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Location, infrastructure, demand, and facilities all play a role in determining which neighbourhoods in Bangalore have a higher rental yield. Here are seven regions with potentially substantial rental revenue.

Here are seven areas known for potentially high rental income.

Koramangala

Known for its commercial hubs, proximity to tech parks, and vibrant lifestyle.

Indiranagar

Offers a mix of residential and commercial spaces, good connectivity, and lifestyle amenities.

Whitefield

Major IT hub with a growing residential demand due to tech companies.

HSR Layout

Well-planned residential area with good connectivity and amenities.

Electronic City

IT and tech-driven area with a significant rental demand.

JP Nagar

Established residential locality with proximity to commercial areas.

Marathahalli

Close to IT parks and commercial zones, leading to high rental demand.

AsiaNet News

