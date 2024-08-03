Indiranagar To Koramangala-7 Areas For High Rental Income In Bangalore
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Location, infrastructure, demand, and facilities all play a role in determining which neighbourhoods in Bangalore have a higher rental yield. Here are seven regions with potentially substantial rental revenue.
Here are seven areas known for potentially high rental income.
Known for its commercial hubs, proximity to tech parks, and vibrant lifestyle.
Offers a mix of residential and commercial spaces, good connectivity, and lifestyle amenities.
Major IT hub with a growing residential demand due to tech companies.
Well-planned residential area with good connectivity and amenities.
IT and tech-driven area with a significant rental demand.
Established residential locality with proximity to commercial areas.
Close to IT parks and commercial zones, leading to high rental demand.
