Amir Meets Iranian Vice-President

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received yesterday at his Lusail Palace office the visiting Iranian First Vice-President Dr Mohamed Reza Aref and his accompanying delegation. The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations and the means to enhance them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.