Elite RF Launches High Power RF Amplifiers Covering 500Mhz To 2700Mhz In A Small Package

Elite RF's GaN-based RF amplifiers, measuring 4x3x1.5 inches, offer 100W outputs across 500MHz-2700MHz, meeting the growing demand for miniaturized amplifiers.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RF amplifiers form the core of signal amplification for a variety of applications. Engineers in the defense, medical, communications, and research sectors are continuously exploring different ways of utilizing solid-state GaN-based RF amplifiers for their higher reliability and performance. As electronic components continue to miniaturize, the demand for small-sized RF amplifier modules has significantly increased. Size constraint is a significant challenge for dimensional engineering teams working on complex RF projects, as they must fit several components into a limited space without compromising performance.In response to these challenges, Elite RF, a US-based RF amplifier manufacturer , has launched a new miniseries of RF amplifiers that measure just 4 inches by 3 inches by 1.5 inches. Despite their compact size, these amplifiers are tuned to output 25 Watts, 50 Watts, and 100 Watts of stable RF power from a small signal input and cover a wide frequency band from 500MHz to 2700MHz. This extensive frequency range allows the amplifiers to cover parts of the UHF band and the entire L band spectrum. The L band frequency, ranging from 1GHz to 2GHz, has numerous applications in radar systems, satellite navigation, mobile communications, and satellite communications, among others.Elite RF stands out as a leader in designing cutting-edge technology in RF amplification. The company manufactures high-power RF amplifiers ranging from 1MHz to 18GHz and solid-state high-power microwave generators . Their modular designs incorporate several predesigned building blocks, making it easier for the engineering team to develop custom systems in the shortest possible time. This approach has made Elite RF a preferred choice for customers seeking reliable and efficient RF amplification solutions. The company's expert engineering team boasts years of experience in RF power combining, phase matching, and gain matching, which enables them to assemble RF building blocks to achieve output power levels as high as 100kW.For more information, visit or email us at .... Elite RF is dedicated to providing top-notch RF amplification solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of various industries, ensuring high performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

