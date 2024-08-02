GPRS Acquires Existing Conditions To Expand AEC Reality Capture Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Matt Aston, GPRS CEOTOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC (GPRS) , announced that it has acquired Existing Conditions , a leading provider of reality capture, 3D laser scanning , and drone imagery services for professionals in the building industry. The acquisition of the Boston-based company marks the tenth for GPRS.“Existing Conditions represents a highly complementary acquisition for GPRS that enhances our market position in several rapidly growing regions,” said Matt Aston, GPRS CEO.“Existing Conditions operates with strong core values around ethics, safety, quality, and customer service. We are excited to collaborate with their management team to better serve our customers' current and future needs.”Kurt Yeghian, CEO of Existing Conditions, said,“The new partnership with GPRS and Kohlberg gives us additional capital and resources, enabling Existing Conditions to better serve our clients and support our growth.”Existing Conditions President, Jared Curtis, added,“GPRS is the market leader in reality capture and laser scanning services along with being the nation's largest provider of private utility locating and concrete scanning. We are excited to partner with Matt Aston and his team to continue to extend GPRS' leadership position.”The Existing Conditions team uses state-of-the-art technology and processes to deliver point clouds, as-built drawings, and 3D BIM models to the best architecture, engineering, and construction firms in the building industry. Adding their considerable skills to GPRS' portfolio will improve GPRS' industry position while providing strategic support to the company's continuing national expansion.Yeghian and Curtis will both join GPRS to provide continued support for the company's reality capture services.About GPRSGPRS, headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, provides subsurface damage prevention, existing conditions documentation, and facility management solutions for utilities, general contractors, architecture & engineering firms, environmental consultants, and facilities in every major market and industry in the United States. To learn more, visit .

