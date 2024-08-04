FM Concludes Official Visit To Iran

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tehran, Aug. 4 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, concluded an official visit to Iran, at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, with a meeting with Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.During the meeting, Safadi conveyed a message from King Abdullah II to the Iranian President on the situation in the region and bilateral relations.The Iranian president sent his greetings to King Abdullah and emphasized his country's keenness to develop relations with Jordan at various levels.The meeting discussed the dangerous escalation in the region and the repercussions of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Palestine (Hamas), which Jordan condemned as a heinous escalatory crime and a violation of international law, just as it condemned the aggression on Beirut as a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and international law.The meeting, which was attended by the acting foreign minister, also discussed bilateral relations and a number of regional issues.In press statements to Iranian television after meeting his Iranian counterpart, Safadi emphasized that de-escalation and protecting the region from the scourge of a regional war begin with an immediate cessation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and an end to Israel's violation of the rights of the Palestinian people and its violations of international law.