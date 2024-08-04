Jordan's Foreign Minister Arrives In Tehran On Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tehran, August 4 (Petra) -- Foreign Ayman Safadi arrived in Tehran on Sunday and delivered a message from King Abdullah II to Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian regarding regional developments and ties.Safadi and the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Bagheri Kani held extensive talks that discussed bilateral relations and regional conditions.Responding to a question from Iranian state TV, Safadi said, "I am here today to consult on the dangerous escalation witnessed in the region, and His Majesty King Abdullah II has tasked me with accepting the invitation to come to Tehran so that we can engage in a clear and frank discussion about overcoming differences between the two countries frankly and transparently in a way that protects the interests of both of our countries and puts us on the path towards building good and relations based on respect for the other and non-interference in internal affairs."On Palestine, Safadi said, "I am the Foreign Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which has been at the forefront of defending the Palestinian issue, protecting the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, condemning the Israeli occupation of the occupied Palestinian territories and rejecting all the Israeli escalating measures that stand in the way of security, stability and just peace that we want."Our priority now is to stop the savage aggression that our people in Gaza are being subjected to and all the war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza."On the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Safadi said, "Jordan was clear in condemning this assassination as a heinous crime and an escalation that constitutes a violation of international law and international humanitarian law and an attack on the sovereignty of states."We reject it outright, and we demand that there be effective action to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and stop illegitimate Israeli actions and the commission of crimes against the brotherly Palestinian people to protect the entire region from the consequences of a regional war that will have a devastating impact on everyone."Safadi added, "We want our region to live in security, peace and stability, and we want the escalation to end. As I said in Amman and I emphasise here in Tehran, the first step towards ending the escalation is to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, stop the violation of the rights of the Palestinian people in the West Bank, stop the escalation steps that push the region towards more destruction and fulfil the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, statehood, decent living and sovereignty in their independent state on their national soil."Safadi added, "This is the historical position that Jordan is working to achieve under the leadership of His Majesty the King."Safadi said, "I reviewed some of what was attributed to Iranian officials, and they confirmed to me that no Iranian official said that the brothers in Iran would deliver me a message to Israel, and I informed His Excellency that I am not here carrying a message to Israel, and I am not here to carry a message to Israel."He added, "Our only message to Israel was announced in Amman, clearly and explicitly, over the past months: Stop the aggression on Gaza, stop the war crimes against the Palestinian people, stop the escalation and move towards an immediate and permanent ceasefire that will allow us all to work towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace that will not be achieved unless the brotherly Palestinian people obtain their full rights, especially their right to freedom, sovereignty and dignity in their independent state."Safadi added, "We have begun an in-depth dialogue that we are completing now as part of the framework of consultations on how our position can be clear in condemning the crime committed and in emphasising the need to respect Iran's sovereignty and international law and protecting, at the same time, our region from catastrophic consequences."