World-class surgeons at Saudi German Hospital Aseer save patient's hand from amputation

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 27 March 2024- In a display of exceptional expertise, the Orthopedic surgeons at Saudi German Hospital Aseer successfully saved a patient’s hand from amputation. Previous attempts at other hospitals failed to mend a compound fracture and combat necrotizing purulent infections in his forearm.
The skilled surgeons intervened decisively and meticulously removed all necrotic bone tissue, drained out residual pus and applied antibiotic-laden bone cement.
Following a six-week recovery period, the bone cement was removed, and a fibula graft was implanted, secured with a plate and screws, effectively alleviating the patient’s pain.
Driven by the ethos of ‘Caring Like Family’, Saudi German Hospital Aseer is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of highly qualified medical professionals available round-the-clock, ensuring effective management of even the most complex orthopaedic conditions.
