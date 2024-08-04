Electrical Supply Restored In All Affected Areas In Kingdom, Says NEPCO DG
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 4 (Petra) -- Director General of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), Sufyan Bataineh, declared that all regions of the Kingdom that had been without energy
due to a malfunction brought on by a circuit on the Aqaba/Ma'an line had now been restored.
Bataineh, who investigated the issue on the ground, said that the company's technical team promptly fixed the issue and restarted the electrical supply.
He mentioned that that the company would release a statement outlining the reasons behind the malfunction.
