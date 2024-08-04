King, French President Discuss Dangerous Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 4 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II received a call on Sunday from French President Emmanuel Macron, which covered the dangerous developments in the region.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty urged stepping up international efforts to establish comprehensive calm and prevent the expansion of conflict in the region.The King stressed the importance of ending regional escalation and unilateral Israeli measures, warning of their dangerous repercussions that could lead to further violence and tensions in the region.His Majesty called for reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and putting an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, reaffirming Jordan's commitment to providing humanitarian aid through all possible means.The King reiterated the need to create a political horizon to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.The phone call also covered ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and France across various sectors and maintain coordination in service of mutual interests.