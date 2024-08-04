Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Bahrain Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

Manama: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, received a copy of credentials of HE Sultan bin Ali Al Khater, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Bahrain.

