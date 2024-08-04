Safadi Visits Tehran, Delivers Message From King To Iranian President

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi was scheduled to visit Iran on Sunday, a Foreign statement said.

The ministry said that Safadi is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and deliver a message from King Abdullah on bilateral relations and regional developments.



Also in Tehran, Safadi will hold extended talks with Acting Foreign Minister of Iran

Ali Bagheri Kani, the ministry said in a statement.



On Friday, Safadi received a telephone call from Kani, during which the two top diplomats discussed Amman-Tehran relations and the“dangerous” escalation in the region, another Foreign Ministry statement said.



The two ministers also underlined the need to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza as the“first step towards de-escalation."

Safadi and Kani also denounced the assassination of Hamas leader

Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, according to the statement.