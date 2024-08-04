Safadi Visits Tehran, Delivers Message From King To Iranian President
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi was scheduled to visit Iran on Sunday, a Foreign Ministry statement said.
The ministry said that Safadi is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and deliver a message from his majesty King Abdullah on bilateral relations and regional developments.
Also in Tehran, Safadi will hold extended talks with Acting Foreign Minister of Iran
Ali Bagheri Kani, the ministry said in a statement.
On Friday, Safadi received a telephone call from Kani, during which the two top diplomats discussed Amman-Tehran relations and the“dangerous” escalation in the region, another Foreign Ministry statement said.
The two ministers also underlined the need to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza as the“first step towards de-escalation."
Safadi and Kani also denounced the assassination of Hamas leader
Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, according to the statement.
MENAFN04082024000028011005ID1108515321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.