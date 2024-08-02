Forty-Nine Union Liquor By Yamin Zhu Wins Gold In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Forty-Nine Union Liquor

Yamin Zhu's Exceptional Packaging Design for Forty-Nine Union Liquor Earns Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of packaging design, has announced Forty-Nine Union Liquor by Yamin Zhu as a winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Yamin Zhu's work, which stands out among entries from across the globe.The A' Packaging Design Award is highly relevant to the packaging industry, as it showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and offer practical benefits to users and stakeholders. By winning this award, Forty-Nine Union Liquor demonstrates its significance not only to the brand but also to the broader packaging community, serving as an inspiration for future designs and innovations.Forty-Nine Union Liquor's packaging design is a testament to Yamin Zhu's creativity and attention to detail. The design features a white porcelain pot from Jingdezhen, adorned with a Shang Dynasty Taotie pattern divider, four shot glasses, a blue and white underglaze white porcelain brush pot, and a large wooden box for packaging. Each element serves as a representation of Chinese culture, embodying the philosophical and brand values of Forty-Nine Union. The design's focus on enduring quality and environmental preservation through its lasting legacy sets it apart from competitors.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a motivation for Yamin Zhu and the Forty-Nine Union Design Department to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in packaging design. The award not only validates their current achievements but also inspires future projects and directions, fostering further exploration and creativity within the brand.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yamin ZhuYamin Zhu is a distinguished graphic designer and vice chairman of Shanxi Graphic Design Association. He founded Sinan Design Agency in 1998 and has been awarded the qualification of Chinese Graphic Designer by the Design Committee of the China Packaging Design Association. Zhu has served as a visiting professor at several institutions and co-founded the mid-tier internet brand Forth-nine Union, where he currently serves as the General Manager of the Design Department. His designs have won numerous awards both domestically and internationally, and his work has been featured in professional design publications.About Forty-Nine Union Design DepartmentThe Forty-Nine Union Design Department, a division of the Forty-nine Union Group, has consistently delivered pioneering products since its establishment in 2015. Forty-nine Union Group is a leading industrial Internet new retail enterprise, focusing on the production and distribution of Chinese baijiu and health food products. The Design Department's commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach has solidified the Group's position as a trendsetter in China's business landscape.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. Winners are selected based on rigorous criteria, including visionary approach, exceptional skill, and the ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the packaging industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging designs from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The award aims to showcase creativity, promote global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to gain international acknowledgment and elevate their status within this competitive field. Ultimately, the A' Design Award strives to create a better world by celebrating and promoting superior products and projects that benefit society.

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here