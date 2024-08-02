Satellite Data Services Market Trends, Growth, & Share-2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The data that satellites orbiting the Earth and other planets in space gather is made available by the satellite data service. Earth observation is the main application of satellite data (EO). Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and real aperture radar (RAR) are reliable and timely examples of remote sensing technologies that produce satellite data. Satellite data services cover the Earth's surface, the weather, chemistry, and biology. The need for smaller sensors in satellites is being made easier by advancements in satellite technology. This reduces the size of the satellite, effectively shortening development times and providing opportunities for cost savings.

Market Dynamics

Technological Proliferation in Satellite Data Services Industry Drives the Global Market

The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics into satellite imagery enables businesses to make more calculated decisions by providing deeper insights and highly specific images of the earth. For instance, Planet Labs Inc.'s Planet Analytic Feeds leverages deep learning to identify features of interest and objects, empowering clients to prioritize resource expenditures and act accordingly.

Innovations in the satellite data industry have enabled governments and federal agencies to map contour changes, monitor maritime operations, and conduct effective surveillance efficiently. In addition, satellite imagery powered by AI enables governments to predict and address issues such as livestock monitoring and deforestation and provides crucial insights to small farmers. For instance, Satellio, a Finnish space technology company, provides artificial intelligence-based insights on forestry by developing a specialized tool that integrates satellite data with multiple ground data sources using automated processes and algorithms.

Incrementing Demand for Small Sized Satellites Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Increasing enterprise demand for high-speed, low-cost broadband, government expansion in industrialized nations, and individual demand for quicker internet connections in less developed nations are driving the need for telecom providers to launch small satellites. These trends encourage satellite manufacturers to develop compact satellites to save money and resources. In addition, increasing demand from non-government organizations for satellite imagery or image-based analytics for economic forecasting, resource management, maritime, agriculture, and urban planning also contributes to the expansion of the market. For instance, Cape Analytics employs satellite data in the United States to underwrite property values. U.S.-based predictive intelligence company Descartes Labs, Inc. utilizes smallsat operators and large government satellites to predict crop yields using satellite data.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global satellite data services market shareholder and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 26.1% over the projected period. The need among government and non-government agencies to effectively map and analyze glaciers, rivers, and topography and determine the societal impact of economic trends can be attributed to the incremental growth of the scientific application. In addition, numerous key market participants, such as DigitalGlobe and Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc., enable regional organizations to leverage their diverse service offerings, fostering market expansion. These corporations provide Earth Observation data from the Landsat and Terra satellites, which have received widespread acclaim.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 23.7% over the forecast period. The European satellite data services are anticipated to increase consistently over the upcoming years. This is due to recent initiatives the European Union (EU) implemented to guarantee the free availability of image data captured by the Copernicus Satellites. The European Association of Remote Sensing Companies (EARSC) has recently begun commercializing WorldView – 4 satellite images. The initiative has been initiated to expedite the development and innovation of new products and services, thereby providing the region with favorable market growth prospects. In addition, the region is governed by the European Environment Agency (EEA), the European Aeronautics and Space Commission (EARSC), and the European Space Agency (ESA). DTU Space and the European Union Satellite Centre (EUSC) ensure a secure and sustainable market expansion.

Key Highlights



The global satellite data services market was estimated at USD 6.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 61.22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the projected period (2023–2031).

Based on application, the global satellite data services market is broadly divided into scientific, administrative, commercial, and others.

The administrative segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry verticals, the global satellite data services market is bifurcated into defense and security, engineering and infrastructure, maritime, BFSI, transportation and logistics, agriculture and forestry, energy and power, environment, and others.

The defense and security segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global satellite data services market shareholder and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 26.1% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key companies in the global satellite data services market are Airbus S.A.S., DigitalGlobe, Earth-i Ltd, Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc., ICEYE, Planet Labs, Inc., Trimble Inc., Ursa Space Systems, Satellite Imaging Corporation, Geocento Ltd,

Market News



In May 2023, Airbus selected the National Satellite Test Facility (NSTF) at Harwell in Oxfordshire to conduct the comprehensive test campaign on the UK Ministry of Defence's next-generation secure communications satellite SKYNET 6A.

In June 2023, Azista BST Aerospace, envisioning mass manufacturing of satellites built in India for the global market, launched its first satellite ABA First Runner (AFR), aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter 8 Mission.

In June 2023, BlackSky Technology secured a two-year multimillion-dollar ground station infrastructure augmentation contract establishing the strategic framework for BlackSky's next major international advanced tactical ISR Ministry of Defense customer.



Global Satellite Data Services Market: Segmentation

By Applications



Scientific

Administrative

Commercial

Others



By Industry Vertical



Defense and Security

Engineering and Infrastructure

Maritime

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Agriculture and Forestry

Energy and Power

Environment

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



MENAFN02082024004597010339ID1108510152