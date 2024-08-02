The Lighthouse Of Wishes By Qirui Ma, Zhiyu Long And Pengxiang Lin Wins Gold In A' Fine Art Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Lighthouse Of Wishes

Qirui Ma, Zhiyu Long and Pengxiang Lin's Innovative Art Installation Recognized with Prestigious A' Fine Art Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of fine art design, has announced Qirui Ma, Zhiyu Long and Pengxiang Lin 's innovative art installation, "The Lighthouse Of Wishes," as a winner in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and impact of "The Lighthouse Of Wishes" within the fine art industry.The A' Fine Art Design Award is highly relevant to the fine art industry, as it recognizes designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and provide practical benefits to users and stakeholders. By winning this award, "The Lighthouse Of Wishes" demonstrates its significance in shaping the future of fine art installations, inspiring innovation, and showcasing the potential for community engagement through art."The Lighthouse Of Wishes" stands out for its unique approach to community participation and its innovative use of materials. The art installation was selected as the "best new years eve architectural proposal" by the residents of Aranya Community, Beidaihe, through an open poll. The facade of the lighthouse was painted by the public, creating a one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork. The use of polycarbonate sheets for the facade allows for varying visual experiences throughout the day, as natural light penetrates the spaces between the layers.This recognition by the A' Fine Art Design Award serves as motivation for Qirui Ma, Zhiyu Long and Pengxiang Lin to continue pushing the boundaries of art installations and fostering community engagement. The success of "The Lighthouse Of Wishes" may inspire future projects that prioritize public participation and innovative material usage, influencing the direction of the fine art industry.The Lighthouse Of Wishes was designed by Ma Qirui, Long Zhiyu and Lin Pengxiang, a team of young design students from China. They collaborated to create this unique art installation that combines community participation with innovative design techniques.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Qirui Ma, Zhiyu Long and Pengxiang LinQirui Ma, Zhiyu Long and Pengxiang Lin are young design students from China. As we-media bloggers with a combined following of 200,000, they document their volunteer teaching experiences in rural China, campus life, and architectural practice. They are passionate about fostering connections between people in modern communities and using design to reshape neighborhood relationships. The team emphasizes the use of recyclable, environmentally friendly materials and strives to achieve low-carbon, environmentally conscious design throughout the construction and recycling processes.About Aranya International Cultural development Co.,Ltd.Aranya, located in Beidaihe District, Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province, China, is a lifestyle brand that has launched a series of community practices related to "good life." By creating a pioneering community facing the future, they comprehensively care for the residents' clothing, food, housing, transportation, emotional relationships, and spiritual world, exploring the possibility of a better life for people.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. Winners are selected based on a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, fine art industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The award acknowledges the exceptional skill and visionary approach of the designers, serving as a benchmark for excellence in the field. Gold A' Design Award-winning works exhibit strong technical attributes, artistic skill, unique innovations, and creative qualities that advance the boundaries of fine art design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and organized across multiple industries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place by showcasing the transformative power of good design. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an influential and expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and providing a global platform for pioneering designs, the A' Design Award inspires and advances the cycle of innovation, ultimately benefiting society as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here