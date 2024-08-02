Baku To Host 3Rd Azerbaijan-Gulf Business Forum In September

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

This September, the third business forum between Azerbaijan and the Gulf Cooperation Council will be held in Baku, Azernews reports citing the "Construction-Supply Union" LLC under the of Economy.

According to the information, guests from Manama, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, and Riyadh are expected to attend the event. As part of the forum, a separate event is planned to be held in the city of Shusha.

Guests will be organized visits to Baku's landmarks, including the Maiden Tower, Shirvanshahs' Palace, the National Carpet Museum, and the Heydar Aliyev Center, as well as other scenic regions of the country.

The first business forum between Azerbaijan and the Gulf Cooperation Council was held in 2017.