Baku To Host 3Rd Azerbaijan-Gulf Business Forum In September
This September, the third business forum between Azerbaijan and
the Gulf Cooperation Council will be held in Baku, Azernews reports
citing the "Construction-Supply Union" LLC under the Ministry of
Economy.
According to the information, guests from Manama, Doha, Abu
Dhabi, Kuwait, and Riyadh are expected to attend the event. As part
of the forum, a separate event is planned to be held in the city of
Shusha.
Guests will be organized visits to Baku's landmarks, including
the Maiden Tower, Shirvanshahs' Palace, the National Carpet Museum,
and the Heydar Aliyev Center, as well as other scenic regions of
the country.
The first business forum between Azerbaijan and the Gulf
Cooperation Council was held in 2017.
