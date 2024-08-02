Aspetar's Role In Enhancing Athlete Health Highlighted At Paris 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As the intensity of competition rises at the Paris Olympic Games, the imperative to safeguard and safety has never been greater, and Aspetar, a leading orthopaedic and sports hospital, is at the forefront of these efforts.

By leveraging its extensive experience in managing the unique challenges of multi-sport events, including the heightened risks of heat-related illnesses and infections, Aspetar is contributing significantly through scientific research, protocols, and medical oversight. This commitment is exemplified by Prof. Roald Bahr, Director of the Injury and Illness Prevention Programme at Aspetar, who serves as the chair of the International Olympic Committee's Games Expert Group in Paris.

Prof. Roald Bahr, a key figure in sports medicine, emphasises the importance of comprehensive medical services at the Olympics, and as the head of the medical services team for Paris 2024, Prof. Bahr oversees specialists from various disciplines, including dentistry, radiology, public health, and infectious disease prevention.

His team collaborates closely with the Paris Organizing Committee to ensure robust medical support for athletes, staff, and spectators.

One of the major concerns for the Paris 2024 Games is the anticipated summer heat. Lessons learned from previous hot-weather events, such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, have informed the development of effective heat mitigation strategies. Prof. Bahr and his team are focusing on athlete acclimatisation, hydration, and education to minimise the risks of heat-related illnesses.

Aspetar's research and clinical expertise in managing exertional heat illnesses are integral to these preparations, making them leaders in this critical aspect of sports medicine.

Aspetar's preventative efforts are highlighted by its Injury and Illness Prevention Programme, and initiative which combines scientific research with practical application to significantly reduce injuries and illnesses among athletes.

The hospital's dedication to preventative care is evident in its thorough medical examinations, preventative vaccinations, and provision of necessary medical equipment and medication for the Qatari delegation.

Aspetar's commitment to athlete health at Paris 2024 underscores its leadership in sports medicine. The hospital is part of the IOC's network of 11 Research Centres for Prevention of Injury and Protection of Athlete Health.

This collaboration allows for the sharing of best practices and the latest advancements in sports medicine. Prof. Bahr highlights the significance of this global network in providing athletes with the best possible care during the Games.

Despite extensive preparations, challenges remain, and the potential for extreme weather conditions, coupled with the large influx of athletes and spectators, necessitates meticulous planning and coordination. Effective communication within the diverse medical team is also crucial. Prof. Bahr stresses the importance of athletes being well-prepared, particularly in understanding and implementing heat mitigation strategies.

The medical delegation accompanying the Qatari Olympic team is led by Dr. Leith Anas Al Sanfaz, a sports medicine specialist at Aspetar.

The delegation comprises a skilled team of sports medicine experts, physiotherapists, and massage therapists, and Aspetar's support extends beyond immediate involvement during the tournament, offering comprehensive medical services before, during, and after the event.

Aspetar provides the Qatari delegation with distinguished medical services, including thorough medical examinations to obtain participation permits, preventative vaccinations, and equipping all necessary medical equipment and medication. This comprehensive approach ensures that Qatari athletes are well-prepared and supported throughout the competition.

Commencing with the London 2012 Olympics and extending to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Aspetar boasts a rich and distinguished history of accompanying Qatari Olympic delegations.