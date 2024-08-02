Earthquake Today: 3.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul And Spiti

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: 3.2 magnitude quake struck Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul And Spiti, on August 2 at 9:45 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors were felt in the region at 9:45 am, its epicentre was located at a depth of 5 kilometres, the Seismological Department reported. Meanwhile, there were no reports of casualties or property damage.

The the National Center for Seismology is a social post on X (formerly Twitter) stated,“EQ of M: 3.2, On: 02/08/2024 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 32.67 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Lahaul And Spiti, Himachal Pradesh.”

The torrential rains in India are wreaking havoc across India and have claimed the lives of many. The death toll rose to 308 on Friday in recent landslide incident in Kerala's Wayanad, as per media reports. As many as fourteen people were reported dead following heavy rains in Uttarakhand.

A recent study revealed that natural catastrophes caused about $62 billion of insured losses in the first half of 2024 including disastrous wildfires, droughts and floods and more, reported Bloomberg. This figure implies that insured losses amount to 70% above the 10-year average. The single costliest natural disaster in the period was an earthquake that struck the western coast of Japan on New Year's Day, reported Bloomberg.

The data compiled by leading global provider of reinsurance Munich Re, show that“weather catastrophes in the US” dominated losses in the period. In a telephonic interview, reinsurer's head of climate advisory Tobias Grimm said“floods in regions where they are very rare, such as Dubai,” added to the economic losses.“It is clear that climate change plays a role in this development,” Bloomberg quoted Tobias Grimm as saying.

In the first six months, all natural catastrophes caused $120 billion of losses. This development comes at a time, the meteorologists predicted one of the most active hurricane seasons in recent years. Raging wildfires from California to Alberta have left a profound impact in large parts of North America.

Munich Re said meteorological, socioeconomic and underwriting data all point to a changing risk pattern associated with severe weather events.