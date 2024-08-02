OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend Brinda, A Good Girl's Guide To Murder, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Batman: Caped Crusader

Plot: Barbara Gordon and try to protect Harvey Dent until he can testify in court, which results in a full-scale battle between Gotham's heroes and villains.

Stars: Hamish Linklater, Jason Watkins, Diedrich Bader

Genre: Action/Adventure

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: July 31

Dune: Part Two

Plot: Paul Atreides unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

Stars: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Zendaya

Genre: Sci-fi/Adventure

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: August 1

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Plot: Pip, known as a "good girl" in Little Kilton, is focused on her studies and spending time with friends. However, she remains troubled by the murder of a local teen that occurred five years ago.

Stars: Emma Myers, India Lillie Davies, Asha Banks

Genre: Mystery

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 1

No Way Out: The Roulette

Plot: The story revolves around an open murder contract with a 20 billion won bounty on the life of a notorious criminal . It leads to a fierce conflict between those aiming to kill the criminal and those trying to survive.

Stars: Greg Hsu, Cho Jin-woong, Lee Kwang-soo

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: August 1

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Plot: A young ape embarks on a journey Years after Caesar's reign. This journey leads him to question his teachings about the past and make decisions shaping the future for both apes and humans.

Stars: Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: August 2

Brinda

Plot: Brinda, a newly-appointed SI, experiences sexism at her police station and suffers from nightmares in the evenings.

Stars: Trisha Krishnan, Ravindra Vijay, Indrajith Sukumaran

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: August 2

Dus June Kii Raat

Plot: The story is about a man known for his terrible luck, as he tries to reopen his father's theatre. His journey becomes a comedy as he and his cousin search for love and luck.

Stars: Tusshar Kapoor, Tushar Acharya, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Genre: Comedy/Thriller

Platform: JioCinema

Release Date: August 4