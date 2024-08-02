OTT Releases This Week: New Movies, Web-Series To Watch This Weekend Brinda, A Good Girl's Guide To Murder, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series will be available on OTT this weekend. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Batman: Caped Crusader
Plot: Barbara Gordon and batman try to protect Harvey Dent until he can testify in court, which results in a full-scale battle between Gotham's heroes and villains.
Stars: Hamish Linklater, Jason Watkins, Diedrich Bader
Genre: Action/Adventure
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 31
Plot: Paul Atreides unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.
Stars: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Zendaya
Genre: Sci-fi/Adventure
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: August 1
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
Plot: Pip, known as a "good girl" in Little Kilton, is focused on her studies and spending time with friends. However, she remains troubled by the murder of a local teen that occurred five years ago.
Stars: Emma Myers, India Lillie Davies, Asha Banks
Genre: Mystery
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: August 1
No Way Out: The Roulette
Plot: The story revolves around an open murder contract with a 20 billion won bounty on the life of a notorious criminal . It leads to a fierce conflict between those aiming to kill the criminal and those trying to survive.
Stars: Greg Hsu, Cho Jin-woong, Lee Kwang-soo
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: August 1
Plot: A young ape embarks on a journey Years after Caesar's reign. This journey leads him to question his teachings about the past and make decisions shaping the future for both apes and humans.
Stars: Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague
Genre: Action/Sci-fi
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release Date: August 2
Brinda
Plot: Brinda, a newly-appointed SI, experiences sexism at her police station and suffers from nightmares in the evenings.
Stars: Trisha Krishnan, Ravindra Vijay, Indrajith Sukumaran
Genre: Crime/Thriller
Platform: SonyLIV
Release Date: August 2
Plot: The story is about a man known for his terrible luck, as he tries to reopen his father's theatre. His journey becomes a comedy as he and his cousin search for love and luck.
Stars: Tusshar Kapoor, Tushar Acharya, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Genre: Comedy/Thriller
Platform: JioCinema
Release Date: August 4
