Evan Gershkovich And Paul Whelan Released In Major Russia-West Prisoner Swap

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan returned to the United States on Thursday, following their release from Russian detention.

This marked the largest prisoner exchange between the two nations since the Cold War.

The White House announced that it had negotiated the exchange with Russia, Germany, and three other countries. The deal, conducted in secret for over a year, involved 24 prisoners-16 transferred from Russia to the West and eight sent from the West to Russia.

Among those exchanged was Vadim Krasikov, who had been convicted of murdering an exiled dissident in Berlin, according to the German government.

U.S. President Joe Biden described the deal as“a feat of diplomacy and friendship” and commended Washington's allies for their“bold and brave decisions” in facilitating the exchange.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the freed Americans-Gershkovich, Whelan, and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva-along with Russian dissident and U.S. resident Vladimir Kara-Murza, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, shortly before midnight.

The successful completion of the prisoner swap represents a significant diplomatic achievement for the Biden-Harris administration, especially as Harris prepares for the upcoming presidential campaign against Republican former President Donald Trump.

Harris, likely to be the Democratic nominee following Biden's withdrawal from the race last month, praised his leadership for orchestrating the complex prisoner swap, highlighting it as a testament to American leadership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met the returning prisoners in Moscow and promised them state awards. He noted that their homeland“had not forgotten you for a moment,” signaling a personal victory for him, especially for Krasikov.

The historic prisoner exchange not only marks a notable diplomatic achievement for the United States but also underscores the intricate interplay of international negotiations. It highlights both the successful collaboration between nations and the ongoing significance of such high-stakes deals in global politics.

