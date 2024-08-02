عربي


Naruto To Demon Slayer-7 Popular Anime To Watch This Weekend

8/2/2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven popular animes to consider for your weekend binge

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Titan humanoids threaten humanity's survival. Eren Yeager and his companions join the military to combat monsters and discover astonishing global mysteries.


In a world where nearly everyone has superpowers, young Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming the greatest hero despite being born without any powers.


A notebook gives Light Yagami, a high school student, the power to murder anybody he writes in it. He uses it to eliminate crooks, but L, a strange investigator, notices him.


Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with a powerful demon fox sealed within him, strives to gain recognition and become the strongest ninja in his village, the Hokage.


Brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric use alchemy to search for the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies after a failed alchemical experiment left them both physically damaged.

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Tanjiro Kamado becomes a demon slayer to avenge his family, who were slaughtered by demons, and to find a cure for his sister Nezuko, who was turned into a demon.

