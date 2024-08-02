Bihar Logs 24 Fresh Dengue Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) Bihar recorded 24 fresh dengue cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of vector-borne diseases in the state this year to 299.

Of the fresh cases, nine cases were recorded in Sampat Chak, Patna City, Patliputra, Bankipur, and Kankarbagh, bringing the total number of infections in Patna to 68 this year.

Four cases were reported from Muzaffarpur, three in Gaya, two each in Vaishali and Nalanda, and one each in Saran, Khagaria, Begusarai and Nawada.

The department has issued instructions to all medical colleges and hospitals to ensure they have adequate supplies of medicines.

Administrations of medical colleges and Sadar hospitals across all 38 districts have been directed to prepare dedicated wards for the patients of vector-borne diseases.

Additionally, municipal bodies have been instructed to take precautionary measures, such as sprinkling anti-larva medicines in areas prone to mosquito breeding and using smoke guns to sanitise localities.

Sunil Kumar, a prominent general physician based in Patna, said, "The symptoms of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya include high fever, body pain, and vomiting. Patients exhibiting symptoms of vector-borne diseases, such as high fever, body pain, and vomiting, should consult doctors for further diagnosis. It is crucial to monitor platelet count in these cases and get proper treatment."