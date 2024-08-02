Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: Kritika Malik To Exit First In Final Round, Claims Social Media Post Fans React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The grand finale of the third season of Bigg Boss OTT is all set to be aired on Friday. With less than a few hours remaining for the announcement of the Bigg Boss OTT-3 winner, social is fraught with predictions and speculations about the winner of the latest season of the reality TV show. According to an update shared by Bigg Boss fan account The Khabri, YouTuber Kritika Malik has been evicted from the show on the fifth spot.

| Bigg Boss Season 3 OTT: When is Grand Finale? Date, time, finalists, prize and...

Kritika Malik is a social media influencer who rose to fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. The social media influencer and actor is married to YouTuber Armaan Malik, who is also a participant in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik has also participated in the reality show.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3's grand finale will be broadcasted on Jio Cinema on Friday.

| OTT Bigg Boss: Elvish Yadav gets stern warning from Anil Kapoor over 'not funny' Will Kritika Malik exit from the finale first?

So far, there has been no official information about Kritika Malik's exit in the show. However, an Instagram post by Khabri claimed that the social media influencer will be evicted from the finale on the fifth spot.

“#BiggBossOTT3 finale update !! #KritikaMalik gets evicted on the 5th spot. Bhabi out 😭 Top4 - Sai , Naezy , Sana & Ranvir.”

| Bigg Boss OTT: Sena leader seeks action against show over 'absolute vulgarity...' Fans react to Kritika Malik's eviction

The post has received hundreds of likes since it was shared on Instagram on Friday. Several social media users expressed their disappointment over Kritika's eviction. Whereas, many others expressed their happiness over the same.

| Deepak Dhar of Banijay: Bigg Boss of entertainment in India

“Etni Khushi muje Aaj Tak nahi hui,” commented a social media user on the post.

“Ranvir bolke heart fail krva diya tha....ab kritika bolke revive krva diya,” wrote another social media user.

“Ohh godd... Aisa kaise taras aa gaya audience pe in logo ko,” read another Instagram comment.

“Yeh Toh Bohut Pehele Hi Evict Hona Ta.”