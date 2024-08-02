Priyanka Chopra: Thank You To Everyone Who Contributed To My Journey

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently making waves in with her powerful performances, has expressed her gratitude to everyone who, without even knowing it, contributed to her journey in the industry.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a montage featuring all the dance performances she has done on stage at various award events in India.

The actress reflected on her early days in the and her unexpected love affair with the stage and dancing.

“Throwback to the early 2000s, around 2001, 2002. When I first started working in movies in Mumbai, I truly did not know how much of a love affair I would have with the stage and especially dancing on it,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Priyanka, who is currently in Australia, reminisced about her school days, where she always participated in extracurricular activities on stage.

“When I was in school, I was always doing extracurriculars on stage, but there was something that just hits different when I'm performing on songs from my movies sung by the most incredible singers in India and being able to deliver entertainment to a live audience. It is intoxicating,” she added.

Priyanka, who is married to American pop star Nick Jonas, shared that performing on stage has made her feel "closest to her husband".

“It's the closest I've felt to doing what my husband does every day, LOL.. #rockstarlife But looking back at some of these videos, I can't help but get nostalgic about how the young me would go for multiple rehearsals over days, lean on the incredible choreographers and dancers that sculpted me into becoming more and more confident on stage and on set,” she said.

Priyanka, who made her Bollywood debut with 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' in 2003, has now completed 21 years as an actor.

The actress expressed her gratitude to everyone who made her journey possible.

“Thank you to everyone who, without even knowing, contributed to my journey in such a big way,” she said.

Reflecting on her throwback video, Priyanka added,“This is just a throwback to a girl in her 20s, shaping the woman that I am today. I'm proud of her. And grateful for her dedication and hustle. Take the time to be proud of your younger self. You are you today because of your tenacity yesterday. PS: old videos, sorry for the pixelation.”