Semi-Finalists Announced For The 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving For Excellence Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

10 semi-finalists announced for the 2024 Transition Trucking Award

10 Semi-Finalists announce for 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kenworth , Fastport, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes initiative proudly announced the semi-finalists for the 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award. Launched in 2016 to recognize the achievements of veterans transitioning into the industry, this year's program semi-finalists represent multiple branches of the United States Military, including National Guard and Reserve components. The semi-finalists include:.Jadarion Blakemore, U.S. Army (E-5) CRST - The Transportation Solution Inc. (Troops Into Transportation).Quantae Dozier, U.S. Army (E-4), Epes Transport System, LLC (Troops Into Transportation).Richard Flirt III, U.S. Navy (E-4), Legacy Express (Fox Valley Technical College graduate).Brian Ferguson, U.S. Army and U.S. Army National Guard (E-7), Melton Truck Lines (Troops Into Transportation).Justin Sisler, U.S. Marine Corps (E-2), Prime Inc. (Roadmaster Drivers School).Douglas Couch, U.S. Navy (E-5), Roehl Transport, Inc..Mark Joseph, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army National Guard (O-3), Stevens Transport (Troops Into Transportation).Cory Troxwell, U.S. Army (E-7), Stevens Transport (Phoenix Truck Driving Institute).Shawn Haley, U.S. Marine Corps (E-4), Veriha Trucking LLC (Truck Driver Institute).William Taylor, U.S. Coast Guard (E-7), Werner Enterprises (Roadmaster Drivers School)The grand prize is a T680 truck, equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine rated at 455 horsepower, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles.The Kenworth T680 features a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities. Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 leather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge, and a rotating worktable. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth's Digital Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.“This year's group of 'Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award' semi-finalists are inspiring examples of accomplished military veterans who are making a successful transition into the trucking industry,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing.“Kenworth is honored to mark our ninth year of participation in the program with Fastport, Inc. and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes initiative. I look forward to meeting all the esteemed semi-finalists this fall and presenting the T680 keys to a deserving veteran in Washington, D.C.”As part of the ninth annual award program, each semi-finalist will attend a ceremony at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum on Sept. 25th in Columbus, Ohio. The following day will include a tour of the Kenworth Chillicothe manufacturing plant where semi-finalists will be recognized, and finalists will be announced.“The Transition Trucking award campaign highlights the impact veterans are making in the transportation industry and introduce a new generation of veterans to the real economic opportunity a career in trucking can represent,” said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring Our Heroes and a vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce."We are proud to recognize the most diverse group in the program's history, including a large number of drivers in Registered Apprenticeship Programs," said Brad Bentley, president of Fastport, Inc. "These drivers assure us that the future of this industry is in excellent hands.”Finalists and the ultimate winner will be part of an expanded veteran-focused week; including a Veteran-Ready Summit on (December 11-14), the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award announcement on December 13th, Employment Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement of Support Signing Ceremony, and Wreaths Across America on December 14th.A public vote will occur online from November 1st until Veteran's Day. This voting is an important determiner for the award's Selection Committee, which makes the ultimate choice for the next Transition Trucking award winner.About Fastport, Inc.:Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary and a part of the Centers of Excellence to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information about Fastport and Registered Apprenticeships, visit or .

Paige Faulconer

Fastport

+1 219-510-2210

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn