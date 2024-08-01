Emirates Opens Travel Store In Hong Kong, First In Far East

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai : Emirates officially opened its store in Hong Kong, marking the first establishment of such an outlet in the Far East region.

The move comes as part of a retail blueprint to be rolled out in phases across the wider Far East region and the airline's global network.

Located in the Nexxus Building, the latest concept store offers a comprehensive range of premium services encompassing flight reservations, ticketing and personalised customer assistance.

The 1500 sqft retail space exudes a relaxing, lounge-like environment with light and modern furniture. Four dedicated customer service counters are available for flight reservations, ticketing and general enquiries.

Expert travel consultants accord customers with the renowned Emirates hospitality and personalised assistance from the moment tickets are purchased.

Smart technology-powered self-service screens minimise wait times and facilitate faster service, while LED screens showcase the latest Emirates products and promotional offers.

Customers visiting the store are also free to peruse a curated selection of Emirates official merchandise and travel accessories.

It may be mentioned here that Emirates currently operates 21 weekly flights between Hong Kong and Dubai.