Newlywed Couple Brutally Murdered In Islamabad For Love Marriage

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad: A newlywed couple from Hangu was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon in the village of Pind Pariyan for marrying by choice.

According to the police, the couple had sought refuge in a house to save their lives. The assailants, pursuing the boy, broke into the house and mercilessly killed the couple before fleeing the scene.

Also Read: Explosive Attack on Van in Peshawar: CCTV Footage Released

Following the incident, police launched an investigation and intensified efforts to apprehend the suspects.

This tragic event follows another honor killing in Peshawar's Michani Gate area, where a boy and a girl were killed for similar reasons just yesterday.