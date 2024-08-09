Newlywed Couple Brutally Murdered In Islamabad For Love Marriage
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Islamabad: A newlywed couple from Hangu was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon in the village of Pind Pariyan for marrying by choice.
According to the police, the couple had sought refuge in a house to save their lives. The assailants, pursuing the boy, broke into the house and mercilessly killed the couple before fleeing the scene.
Also Read: Explosive Attack on Police Van in Peshawar: CCTV Footage Released
Following the incident, police launched an investigation and intensified efforts to apprehend the suspects.
This tragic event follows another honor killing in Peshawar's Michani Gate area, where a boy and a girl were killed for similar reasons just yesterday.
MENAFN09082024000189011041ID1108535337
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.