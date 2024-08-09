Two Killed, Four Injured In Orakzai Shooting Incident

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) On the outskirts of Central Orakzai's Hasanzai Dara Badgore, an attack by unidentified gunmen resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to four others.



According to DSP Muhammad Rahim, the incident occurred at night as the were returning from a wedding ceremony.

A heavy presence quickly arrived at the scene, launching a search operation to apprehend the assailants.



Muhammad Rahim stated that the investigation process has been expedited and security in the area has been increased.

The police have not yet identified the attackers but are utilizing all available resources in the search and ongoing investigation.