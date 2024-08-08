'Such Is Neeraj Chopra's Aura': Indians Heartbroken Despite Javelin Star Clinching Silver At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic turn of events at the Paris 2024, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra, despite his best efforts, fell just short of defending his Olympic title, settling for a silver medal in the men's javelin throw final on Thursday. The nation, accustomed to seeing Chopra reign supreme, was left heartbroken as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem outperformed the field with a record-breaking throw of 92.37m, setting a new Olympic benchmark.

Neeraj, who had never lost to Nadeem in their previous ten encounters, could only manage a season's best of 89.45m, which earned him the silver medal. While this performance would have been celebrated under different circumstances, the expectations surrounding Chopra's aura left many Indians yearning for gold. This sentiment reflects the high standards the 26-year-old javelin star has set for himself and the country.

Nadeem's winning throw, the sixth-longest in the history of the sport, came as a shock to both the crowd and competitors at Stade de France. The previous Olympic record of 90.57m, held by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen since the 2008 Beijing Games, was shattered as Nadeem stamped his authority on the event with a throw that will be remembered for years.

In his final attempt, Nadeem nearly extended his lead with a 91.79m throw, underscoring his dominance on the night. While Neeraj's second-round throw of 89.45m was his only legitimate effort, it highlighted the fierce competition he faced in defending his title.

Despite the silver, Chopra's achievement is nothing short of remarkable. With this medal, he becomes only the fourth Indian to win two individual Olympic medals, joining an elite group that includes Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu, and Manu Bhaker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognizing Chopra's continued brilliance, congratulated the athlete, stating, "Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud."

Chopra's silver was one of five medals India has claimed at the Paris Games, including four bronze. Earlier today, the Indian men's hockey team added to the medal tally by securing a second consecutive Olympic bronze, defeating Spain 2-1, thanks to a brace by Harmanpreet Singh and the goalkeeping heroics of PR Sreejesh.

Chopra's journey from winning gold in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58m to claiming silver in Paris has been a testament to his consistent excellence. Yet, such is Neeraj Chopra's aura that even a silver medal at the Olympics leaves a nation longing for more.

