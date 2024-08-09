Workers Protest At Torkham Border Against Harassment By Authorities

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Torkham: Laborers at the Torkham border held a protest against alleged harassment and strict measures by the Frontier Corps (FC), Customs, National Logistics Cell (NLC), and other officials.

The demanded an end to what they described as unjust and called for improved employment opportunities. Waving black flags to signify their discontent, they warned that if their demands were not addressed, they would observe August 14 as a“Black Day.”

During the protest, workers threatened to initiate an extended sit-in at the Torkham border if their grievances were not resolved. They emphasized that recent actions by the authorities had severely impacted their livelihoods. The protesters urged immediate action to alleviate their hardships and requested higher authorities to intervene promptly to protect their rights and ensure fair treatment.