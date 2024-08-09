Upper Kurram Government Schools Shut Down In Protest Over Teacher Killings
The Upper Kurram district witnessed a significant shutdown today as all government boys' schools closed their doors in protest. The All Teachers Association (ATA) announced the strike, stating it would continue until justice is served for the teachers murdered at Government High School Tari Mangal .
ATA officials condemned the notification to reopen the Government High School Tari Mangal, highlighting the tragic incident that occurred on May 4, 2023. On that day, armed assailants attacked the school, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals , including four teachers. "We will not allow the school to reopen until justice is delivered," the officials asserted.
In response to the incident, all teachers' organizations in Upper Kurram have called for an emergency meeting. The agenda is to devise a unified strategy and take effective steps to ensure justice for the victims.
