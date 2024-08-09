Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Unanimously Adopts Three Resolutions On Kashmir Exploitation Day

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar – On Yom-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly unanimously passed three resolutions expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The assembly observed a minute of silence in honor of the Kashmiris.



The resolutions, presented by Jala Khan of PML-N, Sher Ali Afridi of PTI, and Abdul Salam Afridi, highlighted India's human rights violations in Kashmir since its in 1948 and acknowledged the ongoing struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

The resolutions emphasized that, according to the 1947 partition plan, Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan. Thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives over decades for their right to self-determination. The resolutions also stressed that the international community recognizes Kashmir's disputed status and that Pakistan supports the Kashmiris' right to self-determination at every forum.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati remarked, "Today's agenda is Kashmir Exploitation Day. On August 5, 2021, India violated UN resolutions by abrogating Article 370. We stand with the Kashmiri people until they receive their rightful freedom." Following his statement, the assembly unanimously passed the three resolutions.

JUI-F's Rehana Ismail expressed her concern about the Muslim world's silence on the Kashmir issue. She emphasized the need for a strong foreign policy to support Kashmiris who are still deprived of their right to vote. "The alteration of Article 370 to turn Kashmiris into a minority is an act of oppression. We are here to express our solidarity and will not tolerate the ongoing atrocities," she stated.

Asma Alam noted that the Kashmiris' protests have been ongoing for four years. She called for international attention to human rights violations and reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri struggle. Arbab Usman added that Pakistan can become economically strong by making decisions in the national interest, criticizing the US for its support of Israel while ignoring human rights violations in Kashmir.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati directed the assembly to observe a minute of silence to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Government member Fazal Elahi condemned the atrocities and media restrictions in Kashmir, highlighting the dire conditions under curfews. He questioned the role of human rights organizations and the UN in addressing the suffering in Palestine, Kashmir, and Syria.

MPA Munir Hussain called for a clear foreign policy on Kashmir, condemning India's historical oppression and emphasizing the global challenge this presents to the international community and human rights organizations. MPA Suhail Afridi lamented the abrogation of Article 370 by India on August 5, 2019, and criticized India's disregard for UN resolutions granting freedom to the people of occupied Kashmir.

Female MPA Nilofar Babar highlighted the ongoing violence against women in Kashmir and stressed the need to prioritize the country's interests above politics: "We need to think beyond politics for the sake of our nation because, without Pakistan, we are nothing. Our prayers are for Kashmir's liberation."

Following the session, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati adjourned the assembly until Thursday, August 8, at 2:00 PM.