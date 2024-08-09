The Silent Threat: How Sleep Deprivation Impacts Your Health And Well-Being

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In today's fast-paced world, sleep deprivation has become a serious issue affecting various aspects of life. The relentless pace of modern life and increasing work pressures often lead people to compromise on their sleep, negatively impacting both their physical and mental health.

Rahila, a journalist, shares her experience: "I spend my days preparing news and interacting with different people. My work involves constant use of my mobile phone and laptop, which often leaves me exhausted and in dire need of sleep. If I don't get enough sleep, it adversely affects my brain and digestive system."

Rahila explains that sleep is crucial for re-energizing the body and regenerating red and white blood cells, essential for good health. According to medical research, men need seven to eight hours of sleep, while women require 10 to 12 hours. Due to hormonal changes and other physiological factors, women need more sleep. Lack of sleep can lead to irritability and emotional issues in women.

Also Read: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Unanimously Adopts Three Resolutions on Kashmir Exploitation Day

She also shared a personal anecdote: "Due to sleep deprivation, my body stopped producing red and white blood cells. My grandmother and great-grandmother followed a specific routine that kept them healthy."

Dr. Shahbaz adds to the discussion, highlighting the importance of complete sleep: "Without adequate sleep, the brain doesn't function properly in the morning, and memory can weaken. Sleep deprivation leads to irritability and anxiety, negatively affecting cognitive abilities and physical health. It is linked to various health issues such as weight gain, a weakened immune system, and poor vision. During sleep, the brain processes new information better, but lack of sleep can impair memory."

Dr. Shahbaz notes that many people stay up all night, a harmful lifestyle choice. Sleep deprivation increases cortisol levels, leading to dry skin, wrinkles, and premature aging.

He advises, "Getting eight hours of sleep daily is very beneficial for health. Those who sleep less are more susceptible to illnesses and have a weaker immune system. Newborns need about seventeen hours of sleep a day, while children over five years old need nine to ten hours. Adults require seven to eight hours of sleep at night, and the elderly need the same, although deep sleep duration decreases with age. To avoid sleep-related issues, people should improve their routines, and eat three hours before sleeping, especially avoiding sweets, as they can disrupt sleep. Mobile phone usage should stop an hour before bed to ensure a healthy sleep. Overall, don't overlook sleep for a healthy life, as good sleep is the foundation of life."