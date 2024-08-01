New Moms Are Pumping On Work Zooms - And At The Nail Salon!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In Honor of Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Yummy Mummy's Survey of 1,500 Moms Highlights Breast Pumping Habits and Extraordinary Levels of Multitasking!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- August is Breastfeeding Awareness month and a recent survey conducted by Yummy Mummy is shedding light on new moms' pumping habits, including where they pump, what else they're doing while they're pumping, how hybrid work options influenced their decision to pump, and more.Celebrating 15 years in business, Yummy Mummy, a woman-owned business providing new and expectant mothers information, support, and supplies covered by insurance (including breast pumps), surveyed over 1,500 new moms about their breastfeeding experience.Highlights from the survey include:-Moms Are Pumping Out and About!Thanks largely to the recent popularity of hands-free breast pumps (worn discreetly inside the bra), moms are multitasking like never before! More than 60% of respondents have pumped in the car, nearly 24% have pumped at a restaurant table and another 24% in a bathroom stall. Twenty percent report pumping on a plane, train, or bus. A group of moms even reported pumping on a ride at the fair!-Pumping Moms are Multitaskers!While 13% of respondents focus solely on pumping, others report cleaning (67%), cooking (65%), Zooming on work calls (29%), driving or riding in an Uber (30%), and walking in public (26%) while pumping. Eleven percent of multitasking moms report exercising while pumping and 8% have pumped while getting their nails done.-Remote Work Encourages BreastfeedingNot surprisingly, 34% of survey respondents said a hybrid work option influenced their decision to try breastfeeding.-The Public Is Curious About Pumping!When asked about the strangest comments they've received about public pumping, respondents reported lots of questions about pain (89), comments about cows (82), and questions about the taste of their milk (43). Comments shared include:“You look like Jessica Rabbit!”,“You're a walking cow/milk wagon.”, "Hell yeah. You go girl!",“Can I have some?”, and our personal favorite,“You are amazing!”.The results of our survey support what we've always known.“Moms are superheroes, doing whatever they can to manage the needs of their families, themselves, and their work,” says Amanda Cole, Founder of Yummy Mummy.“They deserve our support and applause wherever, whenever they choose to feed their children!”About Yummy MummyYummy Mummy is national direct-to-consumer Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider of pre- and post-natal products for women, including breast pumps, breastmilk storage bags, compression garments and more. As an in-network provider of 100+ insurance plans, Yummy Mummy ships over 1,000 insurance-covered breast pumps every week to moms nationwide. Yummy Mummy's mission is to facilitate and enrich the breastfeeding experience by providing the information, support, insurance-covered and other products and services that mothers need to make breastfeeding enjoyable, rewarding and stress free.

