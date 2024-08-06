Al Khater, UN Senior Humanitarian And Reconstruction Coordinator For Gaza Discuss Humanitarian Situation In The Strip
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater held today a phone call with the Under-Secretary-General Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag.
The call dealt with discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the challenges facing humanitarian work in the Strip, and the importance of reaching a ceasefire agreement, which would help the flow of humanitarian aid to those under siege in Gaza.
