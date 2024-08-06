Sheikh Joaan Meets Refugee Olympic Team, President Of French Olympic Committee
Paris: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani met today, August 6, with the President of the French Olympic Committee and President of the International Cycling Union David Lappartient.
During the meeting, they discussed means to enhance cooperation in light of the long-term partnership between the two sides, with the aim of developing the sports movement in the two countries.
HE QOC President also met with the Refugee Olympic Team on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani is a member of the Board of Directors of the Refugee Olympic Foundation, and the Qatar Olympic Committee is a founding member of it, as part of the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting refugees through sport.
