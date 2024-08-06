UK Government Asks Elon Musk Act Responsibly Amid Inflammatory Posts As Unrest Grips Country

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

London: The British has called on Elon Musk to act responsibly after the tech billionaire used his social X to unleash a barrage of posts that officials say risk inflaming the violent unrest gripping the country.

Justice Heidi Alexander made the comments Tuesday morning after Musk posted a comment saying that "Civil war is inevitable” in the U.K. Musk later doubled down, highlighting complaints that the British criminal justice system treats Muslims more leniently than far-right activists and comparing Britain's crackdown on social media users to the Soviet Union.

"Use of language such as a 'civil war' is in no way acceptable,'' Alexander told Times Radio. "We are seeing police officers being seriously injured, buildings set alight, and so I really do think that everyone who has a platform should be exercising their power responsibly.''

Britain has been shaken by violence for more than a week, as police clashed with crowds spouting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans in cities and towns from Northern Ireland to the south coast of England. The unrest began after right-wing activists used social media to spread misinformation about a knife attack that killed three girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event on July 29.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has described the riots as "far-right thuggery,” said after an emergency meeting with law enforcement officials and government ministers Tuesday that perpetrators will swiftly be punished.

More than 400 people have been arrested due to violence in more than two dozen towns and cities and about 100 have been charged, after Starmer announced plans to ramp up the criminal justice system.

An 18-year-old man who trashed police cars in Bolton, in northern England, on Sunday was believed to be the first person sentenced in the unrest. James Nelson got a two-month prison term Tuesday after pleading guilty in Manchester Magistrates' Court to criminal damage, police said.

"That should send a very powerful message to anybody involved, either directly or online, that you are likely to be dealt with within a week and that nobody, but nobody, should be involving themselves in this disorder,” Starmer said.

Starmer deflected questions from reporters about Musk, saying his focus was on keeping communities safe.

The government is calling on social media companies, such as Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, to do more to combat the spread of misleading and inflammatory information online.