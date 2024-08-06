UN Security Council Convenes To Discuss Situation In Sudan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Two UN officials have warned that the situation in Sudan still poses a complete disaster, affirming that the conditions across the country are horrible and worsening day after day.



They added that the situation in Sudan requires an urgent international intervention, especially with the spread of famine in Darfur region and the possibility of spilling over into other regions.

The two UN officials were addressing a session of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation in Sudan, during which the council listened to two briefings from Director of OCHA's Operations and Advocacy Division, Edem Wosornu, and WFP's Assistant Executive Director for Workplace and Management, Stephen Omollo.

Wosornu clarified that the situation in Sudan is extremely concerning, as roughly 26 million people suffer from severe hunger, while 10 million were forced to flee their homes due to violence and hunger.

She stated that 726,000 people have displaced inside and outside Sennar state since June 25, 2024, after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) advanced toward the state, which implies the displacement of three-quarters of a million people in just six weeks.

She cited the announcement by the famine review committee about the spread of famine in parts of North Darfur, noting that this announcement is a stain on the collective conscience, and that the international community has failed to address the crisis.

Wosornu called for four main demands, first, end the conflict; second, parties should fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law; third, the need for rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access through all possible corridors; and finally, provide additional resources.

For his part, Omollo noted that the humanitarian crisis in Sudan has not received the political and diplomatic attention it urgently needs, with all parties to the conflict failing to meet their obligations under international humanitarian law, which reduces the humanitarian space and impedes the process of getting aid.