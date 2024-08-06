Libya, US Discuss Political Process Developments
Tripoli: Deputies of the Libyan Presidential Council Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah Al-Lafi, discussed on Tuesday with the US envoy to Libya Richard Norland, the developments of the Political process in Libya.
The media office of the Presidential Council said that the two sides stressed during the meeting the importance of combining local and international efforts concerned with the Libyan issue, to prepare a political project that addresses the deadlock and paves the way for achieving the electoral entitlements.
The meeting touched on the service and security conditions in the southern region, in coordination with the Presidential Council.
