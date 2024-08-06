West Asia Teeters On 'Brink Of War Of Unknown Proportions': EU

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Vieana- The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has expressed alarm over the risk of a“war of unknown proportions” as tensions grow in West Asia following spate of assassinations by Israel in the region.

Borrell made the remarks in an X post on Tuesday, as Israel's failure in its war on the Gaza Strip has prompted the to assassinate resistance leaders and wage on the countries supporting Palestinian people.

“Tensions keep escalating in the Middle East, bringing it on the brink of a war of unknown proportions,” he said.

The top EU diplomat also renewed his call for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the Israeli onslaught has killed at least 39,623 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 91,469 others since October, 7, 2023.

“We all must prevent another catastrophe. The way forward is largely consensual: ceasefire in Gaza, now. All those standing in the way of de-escalation shall be held accountable,” Borrell added.

Borrell's comments are made as Iran has vowed to give a“crushing response” to Israel after the regime's assassination of

Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of the Palestinian group, in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31.

The Iranian military has said

the assassination

was designed

and executed

by Israel, with support from the US administration.



US President Joe Biden meanwhile met his senior national security team as concerns of a possible Iranian retaliatory attack on Israel grew, the BBC reported.

Biden said he had been briefed on preparations to support Israel should it be attacked, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said officials were working“around the clock” to prevent an escalation.

The Pentagon said it was sending additional ships and aircraft to the Middle East to protect Israel from imminent Iranian attack.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin“will be directing multiple” force movements to provide additional support to Israel and increase protection for U.S. troops in the region.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned Israel of a“harsh punishment,” saying Iran sees it as its duty to avenge the blood of a dear guest.

Haniya's assassination in Tehran followed an Israeli attack on Beirut that claimed the life of Fuad Shukr, a senior commander of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said Israel had“crossed red lines“ in the assassinations of Shukr and Haniyeh and must expect“rage and revenge on all the fronts supporting Gaza.”