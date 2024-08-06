Drone Attack From Lebanon Injured Six In N. Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, Aug 7 (NNN-NNA) – A drone attack, launched yesterday from Lebanon, by Hezbollah forces, six people in northern Israel, including one who is in critical condition, Israeli sources said.

“A number of hostile UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) were identified crossing from Lebanon,” the said in a statement. One of the UAVs was intercepted, while the others exploded, injuring civilians south of Nahariya city.

Sirens were heard in several locations in the Upper Galilee, and an eyewitness told the regime's state-owned Kan TV news that, he saw at least two drones flying above a highway before one of them rapidly descended and exploded, scattering shrapnel that injured several people.

Masad Barhum, general director of the Galilee Medical Centre in Nahariya, told reporters that, five people sustained light injuries and one was in a critical condition.

Hezbollah assumed responsibility for the drones, saying in a statement that, it launched an air attack“with a squadron of suicide drones that targeted the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and the headquarters of the Egoz Unit 621 in the Shraga barracks north of occupied Acre,” in response to Israel's attack on southern Lebanon on Monday.

Confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli regime's army escalated, following the regime's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing Hezbollah senior military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians. Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli regime's raid, at an appropriate time and place.– NNN-NNA