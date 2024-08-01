Amitabh Bachchan Drops Childhood Photo Of His 'Good Old Days Of Boy Scouts'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of his school time and the scout troop.

Big B took to Instagram, where he has 37.5 million followers, and shared a group school photo, which has "Boys High School Scout Troop... The winner of inter troop challenge shield... Allahabad District 1954."

He has captioned the post as: "Those good ol' days of Boy Scouts.. the special scarfs... the badge... the special salute... Baden Powell its Founder .. and how many of those learnings still being practised..."

With a cinematic career spanning over five decades, Big B has essayed roles in more than 200 films, and is hailed as the 'Shahenshah of Bollywood'.

Hailing from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh was born to the Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his wife, the social activist Teji Bachchan.

He has been a part of hit movies like -- 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Hera Pheri', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Parvarish', 'Kasme Vaade', 'Trishul', 'Don', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Suhaag', 'Dostana', 'Naseeb', 'Laawaris', 'Namak Halaal', 'Coolie', 'Sharaabi', 'Mard', 'Namak Haraam', 'Majboor', 'Mili', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Shaan', 'Yaarana', 'Kaalia', 'Shahenshah' and 'Agneepath'.

Big B took a break from acting in the 1990s, and then marked his return in 2000 with 'Mohabbatein'.

Since then he has featured in several successful movies like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Aankhen', 'Baghban', 'Khakee', 'Black', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Sarkar', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Cheeni Kum', 'Shootout At Lokhandwala', 'Paa', 'Piku', 'Pink', 'Badla', 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva', and 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

On the personal front, he has been married to actress and politician Jaya Bachchan. They have two children -- Shweta, who is an author, and actor Abhishek.

Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai, and they have a daughter named Aaradhya.