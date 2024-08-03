Jammu Police Arrests Absconder Evading Arrest For 16 Years

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – In a breakthrough, Jammu has arrested an absconder evading arrest for the last 16 years.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Akram, son of Ghulam Rubani, a resident of Morh Udhampur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akram was involved in case FIR No. 112/2008 under Section 379 IPC.

In a statement issued, the police spokesman said that the relentless efforts of the police led to Akram's capture and the execution of a warrant under Section 512. He was produced before the Special Excise Court in Jammu today, marking a significant achievement in the enforcement of justice.

He said that this arrest underscores Jammu Police's commitment to ensuring that no criminal can evade the law indefinitely, providing relief and reassurance to the community.

Read Also 'Terrorist Goes Missing From Kashmir': High Alert Sounded In Jammu J&K Police On Lookout For 2019 Jammu Bus Stand Blast Accused