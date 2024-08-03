Over 2 Million Participate In Swachhata Pakhwada

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A massive sanitation drive has swept across Jammu and Kashmir, with over 2.25 million citizens participating in various activities during the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada (Cleanliness Fortnight).

The initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (RD&PR), witnessed enthusiastic participation from across the region. From bustling cities to remote villages, residents engaged in activities like cleanliness drives, camps, awareness campaigns, street plays (Nukkad Nataks), and waste collection through Swachhata Vans.

On the campaign's first three days, more than 27587 activities were conducted, and participants collectively spent over 1.4 million minutes in diverse initiatives, as reported on the official IT monitoring dashboard () developed by Directorate of Rural Sanitation, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, J&K to cover the day-to-day activities from August 1st to 15th.

The mass rallies were held in all the 20 districts of J&K, under the leadership of ACDs, ACPs, BDOs, other officers and field officials of the department.

645 people have also downloaded the“Swachhata Pledge Certificates” from the website in first- three days.

Two IEC Vans, dispatched by LG, traversed rural areas of Srinagar district and several panchayats in Pulwama district. These mobile units played a vital role in disseminating messages of swachhata (cleanliness), raising awareness, and educating the public on the significance of hygiene practices.

During the“The Shuchita Sangram” event, several pivotal initiatives were inaugurated aimed to foster a culture of cleanliness across J&K, encouraging active participation from all community members. A Signatures campaign as a collective effort to engage the community in different sanitation related initiatives.

“Ek Ped Shaheedon Ke Naam”, a ceremonial planting was conducted, symbolizing the community's tribute to the martyrs, underscoring the campaign's spirit of respect and remembrance.

“The Shuchita Sangram” represents a crucial milestone in J&K's journey toward a cleaner and healthier environment. The two-week campaign aspires to instill a deep-seated sense of responsibility among citizens, motivating them to actively participate in sanitation efforts and uphold the values of cleanliness in their daily lives. This initiative reflects the collective resolve of the government and the people of J&K to achieve the vision of a Swachh J&K.