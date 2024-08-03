Two Charged In UK Over Arson Attack On Ukraine-Linked Businesses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two more persons have been charged in the UK as part of a probe into the arson attack, likely overseen by Russia's intelligence, targeting Ukrainian-linked businesses based in London.

This is reported by Daily Mail with reference to the British police, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that 22-year-old Jakim Barrington Rose and 19-year-old Agnius Asmen have been avvused of carrying out the attack on behalf of Russia's Wagner Group.

Both are accused of offences under the National Security Act, becoming part of the first case concerning allegations under the new spy laws, the Metropolitan Police said.

"While these are very serious allegations, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to them in connection with this matter," said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

The suspects are expected to appear in court next June.

Relations between Russia and the UK have long been strained, having deteriorated even further after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, British authorities accused five other defendants of involvement in the March arson attack targeting a Ukraine-linked businesses, Oddisey and Meest UK, in London.

In particular, 20-year-old Dylan Earl, a British citizen, was indicted in April after allegedly being recruited by Russian intelligence. The man is suspected of organizing and paying for the arson attack on the two buildings on an industrial site in Leyton, east London, on March 20.

According to court papers, Earl is affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organization Wagner Group.

Photo: London Fire Brigade