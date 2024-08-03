Maritime Incident Reported Off Yemen's Coast

(MENAFN- IANS) Aden (Yemen), Aug. 3 (IANS) The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has issued a statement regarding a reported incident nearly 170 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen.

According to the UKMTO, relevant authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, though specific details of the incident remain undisclosed at this time, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

This report marks the conclusion of 13 days of relative tranquillity in the region's waters. Yemeni officials have indicated that this is the first reported incident following a nearly two-week lull in maritime disturbances.

Meanwhile, the Houthi group in Yemen, which has been associated with previous maritime attacks in the area, has not claimed responsibility for this reported incident.

Since November 2023, the group has engaged in a series of drone and missile strikes targeting shipping lanes, purportedly in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The Houthi-led attacks have significantly impacted international maritime commerce, targeting vessels traversing the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.