Ukraine's Border Guards Destroy Russian Communications Station On Southern Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have destroyed a communications station of the Russian invaders on the southern front, using an FPV drone.

The State Border Guard Service published a relevant on its website , Ukrinform reports.

Aerial reconnaissance units of the State Border Guard Service continue to detect and destroy Russian targets on the southern axis.

"The successful use of an FPV drone granted the enemy's communications station the status 'destroyed'," the statement reads.