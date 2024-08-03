Ukraine's Border Guards Destroy Russian Communications Station On Southern Front
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have destroyed a communications station of the Russian invaders on the southern front, using an FPV drone.
The State Border Guard Service published a relevant video on its website , Ukrinform reports.
Aerial reconnaissance units of the State Border Guard Service continue to detect and destroy Russian targets on the southern axis.
"The successful use of an FPV drone granted the enemy's communications station the status 'destroyed'," the statement reads.
MENAFN03082024000193011044ID1108513954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.