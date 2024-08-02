UN Official: Addressing Growing Risk Of Escalation In Middle East Urgently Needed

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, emphasized the "urgent need to address the growing risk of dangerous escalation in the region, which poses a major threat to regional stability."In a statement released on Friday, the UN coordinator said he had taken part in "critical discussions with the concerned parties and member states in the region, including Lebanon, Egypt, and Qatar, to support regional calm" in the past few days, according to news reports."I stressed the need to take urgent and coordinated action to prevent further deterioration of the situation," he said, adding that "it is crucial that we act decisively and collectively to address immediate threats and lay the foundation for lasting peace."Wennesland concluded, "I will keep actively engaging with all parties concerned to support peace and stability in the region."