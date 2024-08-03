Fresh Attack Hit Merchant Vessel Off Yemen

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Aug 4 (NNN-SABA) – A merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden, off Yemen, was struck by a second attack yesterday, just hours after an earlier attack on the same ship, according to Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The vessel was sailing 125 nautical miles east of Aden, when the incident occurred, the UKMTO said on social media. All crew members were reported safe.

The company's security officer reported that, the vessel was hit by a missile. He stated, there was no fire, water ingress, or oil leak, adding that, the vessel is proceeding to its next of call, and authorities are investigating.

Earlier, the UKMTO reported another attack on the same vessel, quoting the ship's master as saying, an explosion occurred in proximity, causing no damage.– NNN-SABA