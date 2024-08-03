Death Toll In Fresh Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School Rises To 15 Total Death Toll Has Risen To 39,550

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Aug 4 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 15 more Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured, by an Israeli on another school, in the Radwan neighbourhood, in Gaza City, yesterday, Hamas said.

Israeli warplanes attacked the Hamama School, which shelters thousands of displaced people, Hamas said in a statement.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement yesterday that, the Israeli Air Force struck, allegedly“terrorists,” operating within a Hamas command and control centre, adding that, the compound was known as the Hamama school, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 39,550, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA