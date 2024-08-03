J&K Gets Best Award In Organ Donation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- On the occasion of 14th Indian Organ Donation day, Jammu & Kashmir was awarded best emerging State/UT in organ donation and transplantation at a function held at Bhim Hall in Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

The event was hosted by the National Organ & Tissue Transplant (NOTTO). The award was presented by the Union of State (MoS) for & Family Welfare and Chemical & Fertilizers Anupriya Patel.

On behalf of J&K UT, Team SOTTO J&K comprising Dr Elias Sharma, Nodal Officer, SOTTO J&K & HoD Urology & Kidney Transplantation, GMC Jammu, Dr Sanjeev Puri, Joint Director SOTTO J&K, Anshu Sharma, Media Consultant and Irfan Lone, Transplant Coordinator received the award.

The families of Deceased Donors were honoured and felicitated. The theme of the function was to honour the efforts made by various individuals and organisations leading the mission of Deceased Organ Donation and Transplantation in India.

The Minister praised the noble deed of the donor families for the extraordinary feat. She stressed the need to prevent end stage organ failures as well as promoting Cadaveric donation in India.

Guests in the event, Dr Vinod K Paul, Member (Health) NITI Ayog, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, H&FW, GoI and Dr Atul Goel, DGHS, GoI presented their ideas for promoting organ donation and transplantation in India. Director NOTTO, Anil Kumar presented the vote of thanks .